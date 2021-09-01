Man, woman seriously injured in stabbing near Kapiolani Medical Center

Two people were seriously injured in a stabbing in Honolulu early today.
The stabbing occurred in the 1300 block of Alexander Street near the Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children at about 3:20 a.m.
Emergency Medical Services personnel treated a 25-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man who sustained stab wounds to their upper bodies. Both were taken to a hospital in serious condition.
The motive and circumstances surrounding the stabbing were not immediately known.
Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation. There are no arrests at this time.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.