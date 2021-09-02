Firefighters, neighbors fight Ewa Beach building fire

Honolulu firefighters and neighbors of an Ewa Beach building that caught fire this afternoon extinguished the flames.

At around 4:31 p.m. the Honolulu Fire Department received a call about a building fire at 91-1022 Renton Road, and upon arriving a few minutes later, firefighters saw “light smoke emanating from an extension adjoining a residential home and neighbors attempting to extinguish the fire.”

While fighting the fire, HFD searched for occupants of the building who were reported to be inside and found a 60-year-old man, who had smelled smoke and initially called 911, attempting to extinguish a smoldering mattress. He was assisted from the home.

He was cared for by the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services but declined further treatment.

The fire was fully extinguished at 4:49 p.m. The origin and cause of the fire is still being investigated. HFD has not made any damage estimates.