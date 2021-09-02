Hawaii records 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 1,068 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported four new coronavirus-related deaths and 1,068 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 606 fatalities and 65,025 cases.

Two of the deceased were on Oahu, one was on Maui and one was on Hawaii island. No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 466 fatalities on Oahu, 72 on Maui, 60 on Hawaii island, three on Kauai, one on Molokai and four Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 642,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 39.5 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 724 new cases on Oahu, 128 on Maui, 169 on Hawaii island, 39 on Kauai and eight Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 45,779 on Oahu, 7,554 on Maui, 7,867 in Hawaii County, 1,366 on Kauai, 132 on Lanai and 162 on Molokai. There are also 2,165 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Tuesday.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 11,225 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 314.

By island, Oahu has 7,693 active cases, the Big Island has 1,862, Maui has 1,185, Kauai has 445, Lanai has 11 and Molokai has 29.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 3,578 have required hospitalizations, with two new hospitalizations reported today.

Seventeen hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 3,561 hospitalizations within the state, 2,896 have been on Oahu, 409 on Maui, 226 on the Big Island, 23 on Kauai, five on Lanai and two on Molokai.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 633 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 8.4%, state health officials said today.

