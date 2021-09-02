COVID sidelines 37 Honolulu police officers, 3 civilian employees

Thirty-seven Honolulu police officers are in self­-quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 or coming in close contact with other people infected with the virus, according to a Hono­lulu Police Department report delivered to the Honolulu Police Commission on Wednesday.

Twenty-two officers tested positive for COVID-19 and an additional 15 are in isolation after possible exposure, acting HPD Chief Ryan Nishibun told police commissioners, adding their absence is not impacting services. Three civilian personnel are also in self-quarantine.

HPD did not immediately disclose where all the affected officers and civilian employees were stationed or if they came into contact with members of the public before learning they had the virus.

“Where would we have to get in terms of numbers for operations to be impacted?” Commissioner Michael Broderick asked.

“Maybe 25 to 30 … per district … would start affecting operations,” said Nishibun, who is temporarily filling in for acting Chief Rade K. Vanic.

He told commissioners that a full accounting of the number of officers and civilian workers who are vaccinated is not yet available. On Aug. 18, Vanic told commissioners that about 80% of HPD’s 2,200 workers are vaccinated.

Vanic and the department’s leadership team are vaccinated.

The commission also heard details of Friday’s fatal shooting by police in Kaka­ako.

An officer with HPD’s Special Services Division, or SWAT Team, tried to subdue a man who had barricaded himself in a unit at 1065 Kawaiahao St. by firing a rubber bullet into his thigh. During the ensuing struggle, the man pointed a gun at SWAT officers, prompting one of them to shoot him, according to HPD.

There is no body-worn camera footage available because SWAT officers are not issued the recording devices. Nishibun said a body-worn camera policy is at the discussion phase with the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers.

Friday’s incident was the second fatal shooting by Hono­lulu police in August and the fourth this year. Police also were involved in two nonfatal shootings this year.

“I would not want to see this as a regular occurrence,” said Chairwoman Shannon L. Alivado.

It was the second straight meeting where commissioners were briefed on a fatal shooting by HPD officers, and Alivado asked what might be escalating the recent confrontations to the use of lethal force.

“It just depends on the circumstances at the time, the threat to the officers, … bystanders,” Nishibun replied. “If he’s going to be out of control and rush somebody … we’ll have to take appropriate action.”

On a separate matter, James K.S. Yuen, the Police Commission’s executive officer, told commissioners that 20 of the 24 applicants for police chief qualified to move forward with the hiring process. Of the 20 candidates, 12 are Hawaii residents and eight are nonresidents, Yuen said.

The procurement process that will eventually result in the hiring of a consultant is moving through the steps mandated by law. Commissioners are barred from knowing how long the process will take and they will not learn the identities of the finalists until after the consultant picks them.

“Do you have a time estimate for when the consultant will be selected?” asked Commissioner Richard Parry.

“Unfortunately, I don’t,” replied Yuen.

The commission hopes to select HPD’s 12th chief before the end of the year.