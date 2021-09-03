Maui firefighters overcome windy conditions to contain Kihei brush fire

Maui firefighters had to overcome windy conditions this afternoon to contain a brush fire in Kihei.
The fire broke out at about 1:26 p.m. at Piikea Avenue and Liloa Drive and burned about 1 1/2 acres before MFD was able to bring the blaze under control.
Nine units, including Air 1, responded to the blaze, and are continuing with mop up operations.
The Maui Fire Department said in a news release that winds were shifting, with gusts of up to 30 mph.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
