Scammers using Hawaii phone numbers to fake identities, authorities warn

Scammers are using spoofing to scam Hawaii residents by making it appear they are receiving a call from the Hawaii Criminal Justice Data Center main phone number.

The state Department of Attorney General put out a warning today that anyone receiving a call that appears to come from (808) 587-3100 may actually be getting a call from a scammer using the tactic known as neighbor spoofing.

The Federal Communications Commission defines spoofing as when a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to your caller ID display to disguise their identity, the DAG said in a news release.

Scammers often use neighbor spoofing by making it appear that an incoming call is coming from a local number, or spoof a number from a company or government agency someone may know and trust.

If a person answers such a call, they may try to steal money or valuable personal information for fraudulent activity.

The DAG recommends:

>> If you receive a call from (808) 587-3100 and the caller asks for private information or money, hang up. No law enforcement agency would contact you to ask you send money or personal information.

>>Never give out personal information such as account numbers, Social Security numbers, mother’s maiden names, passwords or other identifying information when receiving unexpected calls.

>>If you get a call from someone claiming to represent a company or government agency, hang up, and call the number on an account statement, in the phone book or on the company’s or agency’s website to verify the authenticity of the call, especially if the caller is asking for payment.

>>Be cautious if you are pressured for information immediately.

For more information, go to fcc.gov/spoofing.