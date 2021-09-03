comscore Dock safety concerns prompt suspension of public boat trips to USS Arizona Memorial | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Top News

Dock safety concerns prompt suspension of public boat trips to USS Arizona Memorial

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019

    The park service staff at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial was alerted at 10:20 a.m. today to a safety issue with the shoreside dock.

The National Park Service is temporarily suspending its public programs to the USS Arizona Memorial due to safety concerns.

The park service staff at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial was alerted at 10:20 a.m. today to a safety issue with the shoreside dock.

“In the interest of public and resource safety, the decision was made to suspend public programs via the U.S. Navy white boats to the USS Arizona Memorial,” the National Park Service said in a news release today.

Operations will resume once the park service and the U.S. Navy personnel deem the conditions are safe for the boats to use the dock.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Maui Fire Department helps Coast Guard rescue 5 on sailboat adrift near Kapalua

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up