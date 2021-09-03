Dock safety concerns prompt suspension of public boat trips to USS Arizona Memorial

The National Park Service is temporarily suspending its public programs to the USS Arizona Memorial due to safety concerns.
The park service staff at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial was alerted at 10:20 a.m. today to a safety issue with the shoreside dock.
“In the interest of public and resource safety, the decision was made to suspend public programs via the U.S. Navy white boats to the USS Arizona Memorial,” the National Park Service said in a news release today.
Operations will resume once the park service and the U.S. Navy personnel deem the conditions are safe for the boats to use the dock.
