No. 22 San Diego sweeps University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball team

San Diego outside hitter Katie Lukes posted 15 kills and the 22nd-ranked Toreros swept the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team today in the Utah Classic in Salt Lake City.

San Diego (2-1) put together lengthy runs in the first two sets and held off the Rainbow Wahine (2-3) in the third in a 25-13, 25-17, 25-19 win at the Huntsman Center.

UH spent most of the match with a negative hitting percentage before finishing at .030 with senior Brooke Van Sickle leading the Wahine eight kills in 29 attempts and 11 digs. Braelyn Akana, who made her first start of the season, was next with four kills. Amber Igiede finished with three kills in 14 swings and was in on six of UH’s 10 blocks.

Grace Frohling finished with 12 kills and 11 digs for San Diego and the Toreros had five aces, two from setter Isadora Tercariol, who also had 42 assists and 12 digs.

Frohling was on the service line for USD’s 8-0 run early in the opening set. After a Van Sickle kill made it 13-4, San Diego scored the next six points in running away with the set.

UH led the second set 14-13 before San Diego took control with a 7-0 run and finished the set on an 12-3 surge.

The Wahine posted five blocks in the third set to stay close, but San Diego maintained the lead and closed the match with Lukes’ final kill.

UH closes its three-match road trip at 3 p.m. Saturday against No. 19 Utah.