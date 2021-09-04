Loss to Utah caps Rainbow Wahine volleyball’s 0-3 road trip

Utah’s work at the net and from the service line helped the 19th-ranked Utes fend off Hawaii in a four-set win over the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team today in Salt Lake City.

The Utes posted 14 blocks, with Kahuku graduate Phoebe Grace in on nine, and served up 10 aces in a 25-15, 23-25, 25-18, 25-22 win in the finale of the Utah Classic.

Dani Drews, a two-time AVCA All-American, put down a match-high 19 kills and Zoe Weatherington added 10 for the Utes (5-0).

Brooke Van Sickle led UH with 17 kills and Amber Igiede finished with 11 kills while hitting .421 as the Wahine (2-4) closed out an 0-3 road trip in Utah.

UH hit .130 as a team to Utah’s .200 and dropped three straight for the first time since an 0-3 start to the 2017 season.

Utah pulled away with a 9-1 run to finish off the first set and jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the second. UH rallied to tie the set at 9 and pulled ahead late with a three-point run to take a 21-19 lead. A kill by Braelyn Akana gave UH set point and a tip shot by Skyler Williams gave UH the set.

UH stayed close in the third set and trailed 17-16 before the Utes went on a 5-0 run sparked by back-to-back kills by Drews. The Utes closed out the set to take a 2-1 lead in the match.

The fourth set was also tight and UH closed to 20-19 before setter Mylana Byrd was called for a center-line violation. Utah was able to hold off the Wahine to finish off the win.

The Wahine return home to face USC in a two-match series starting Friday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.