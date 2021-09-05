Hawaii records 10 new coronavirus-related deaths, 731 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 10 new coronavirus-related deaths and 731 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 624 fatalities and 67,509 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 477 fatalities on Oahu, 76 on Maui, 62 on Hawaii island, four on Kauai and four Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 648,000 and the nationwide infection tally is nearly 40 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 510 new cases on Oahu, 78 on Maui, 100 on Hawaii island, 29 on Kauai, one on Lanai and 13 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 47,403 on Oahu, 7,910 on Maui, 8,226 in Hawaii County, 1,476 on Kauai, 134 on Lanai and 166 on Molokai. There are also 2,194 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Friday.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 11,206 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased by 125 today.

By island, Oahu has 7,729 active cases, the Big Island has 1,756, Maui has 1,229, Kauai has 468, Lanai has 10 and Molokai has 14.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 1,882,907 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Friday, up 6,649 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 63% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 72% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 3,675 have required hospitalizations, with 14 new hospitalizations reported today.

Seventeen hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 3,658 hospitalizations within the state, 2,972 have been on Oahu, 423 on Maui, 232 on the Big Island, 24 on Kauai, five on Lanai and two on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 448 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday, with 98 in intensive care units and 90 on ventilators.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 499 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 7.9%, state health officials said today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.