Bicyclist, 60, dies after critical injuries from collision at Ala Moana park

Honolulu police say a 60-year-old bicyclist struck by a car near Ala Moana Regional Park in August has died after suffering critical injuries.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office confirmed the bicyclist’s death at 5 p.m. Sunday, according to police.

Honolulu police are still investigating the collision that took place at about 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 that left the bicyclist in critical condition at Ala Moana Park Drive.

Police said a 26-year-old man turning from Ala Moana Boulevard onto Ala Moana Park Drive to enter the park struck the bicyclist as he was crossing it. The bicyclist was ejected onto the road and taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The driver and his passenger, an 18-year-old visitor from the mainland, were not injured as a result of the collision. The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet and was outside of a marked crosswalk when he entered the roadway.

Police said at the time that speed, drugs and alcohol did not appear to be contributing factors to the collision.