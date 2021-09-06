Canadian visitor, 29, seriously injured at China Walls after being swept into ocean

A Canadian visitor was rescued by surfers today after suffering serious injuries when a wave washed her into the ocean at China Walls, according to the Honolulu Emergency Services Department.

Just after 3:30 p.m. today, witnesses reported a woman was struck by a wave and swept into the water at the surf spot near Koko Kai Beach Mini Park in East Honolulu.

The woman, 29, suffered suffered serious and extensive injuries, according to a ESD news release. EMS personnel transported the woman to a nearby trauma facility in serious condition.

“We continue to strongly advise staying far back from shorelines where the surf is crashing. The surf can and does increase quickly and will catch you off guard,” said Shayne Enright, ESD spokeswoman. “Mahalo to the good Samaritans who rescued the woman.”