St. Philomena Parish fire in Salt Lake intentionally set, HFD says

The Honolulu Fire Department has determined that a two-alarm fire at St. Philomena Parish in Salt Lake on Sunday was intentionally set, and has transferred the case to police for criminal investigation.
The fire damaged two classrooms and a storage room Sunday afternoon at St. Philomena Parish at 3300 Ala Laulani St. No injuries were reported.
HFD said it responded to the scene at 3:05 p.m. with nine units and 34 personnel, and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the preschool building. The flames were fully extinguished at 3:34 p.m., HFD said.
HFD said the total damage estimate is $207,000, which includes including $62,000 to the involved structure, $4,000 to its contents, and an additional $130,000 to the adjacent structure, and $11,000 to its contents.
