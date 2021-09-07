COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinic to be held at Waikiki hotel

A COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinic will be held on Thursday at the Tapa Tower at Hilton Hawaiian Village.

Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort and Hawaii Pacific Health have partnered to hold the clinic. HPH’s COVID-19 vaccine bus will be parked at the tower from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and vaccines will be offered to the public.

“We’re glad to offer our employees, guests and anyone a chance to get vaccinated onsite at our resort,” said Debi Bishop, managing director of Hilton Hawaiian Village, in a statement. “It’s an important way we can show aloha to our community, and we’re grateful to Hawaii Pacific Health for making this possible.”

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available, and the clinic will administer third doses for immunocompromised individuals.

Complimentary parking at the the resort is available to those getting vaccinated.