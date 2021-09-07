Sex assault suspect, 46, arrested in Kakaako

The 46-year-old woman suspected of sexually assaulting a minor was arrested today in Kakaako.
Crime Stoppers and police thanked the public for their help in finding Liana Snuka-Laulu, wanted for a $200,000 grand jury bench warrant for continuous sexual assault of a minor under the age of 14.
CrimeStoppers issued Wednesday a bulletin asking for help.
Police arrested her at 12:12 p.m. today in the Kakaako area.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or send tips to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.