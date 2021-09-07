comscore Sex assault suspect, 46, arrested in Kakaako | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sex assault suspect, 46, arrested in Kakaako

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
The 46-year-old woman suspected of sexually assaulting a minor was arrested today in Kakaako.

Crime Stoppers and police thanked the public for their help in finding Liana Snuka-Laulu, wanted for a $200,000 grand jury bench warrant for continuous sexual assault of a minor under the age of 14.

CrimeStoppers issued Wednesday a bulletin asking for help.

Police arrested her at 12:12 p.m. today in the Kakaako area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or send tips to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

