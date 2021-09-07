Off the News: No patience for fake vaccine cards

Predictable, yes. Inevitable, perhaps. Discouraging, always.

In separate incidents, a couple from Georgia and a 24-year-old woman from Illinois were arrested for allegedly using falsified vaccination documents to enter Hawaii, in violation of the Safe Travel rules.

The couple, Maurice Beavers and Aaliyah Sharif, as well as Chloe Mrozak, are scheduled to appear remotely before a Honolulu court to answer to the charges.

Whatever their outcomes, the cases should serve as a warning: The state will go after COVID-19 scofflaws. The stakes are just too high.