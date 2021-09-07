Off the News: No patience for fake vaccine cards

Predictable, yes. Inevitable, perhaps. Discouraging, always.
In separate incidents, a couple from Georgia and a 24-year-old woman from Illinois were arrested for allegedly using falsified vaccination documents to enter Hawaii, in violation of the Safe Travel rules.
The couple, Maurice Beavers and Aaliyah Sharif, as well as Chloe Mrozak, are scheduled to appear remotely before a Honolulu court to answer to the charges.
Whatever their outcomes, the cases should serve as a warning: The state will go after COVID-19 scofflaws. The stakes are just too high.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.