Hawaii sees 380 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 69,144

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 380 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 69,144 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 626.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 478 fatalities on Oahu, 76 on Maui, 63 on Hawaii island, four on Kauai, one on Molokai and four Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 651,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 40.4 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 203 new cases on Oahu, 54 on Maui, 95 on Hawaii island, 19 on Kauai and nine Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 48,443 on Oahu, 8,087 on Maui, 8,490 in Hawaii County, 1,605 on Kauai, 134 on Lanai and 166 on Molokai. There are also 2,219 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Monday.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 11,067 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 198.

By island, Oahu has 7,658 active cases, the Big Island has 1,705, Maui has 1,170, Kauai has 516, Lanai has six and Molokai has 12.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 1,908,298 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Tuesday, up 9,180 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 64.7% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 72.9% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 3,794 have required hospitalizations, with 107 new hospitalizations reported today.

Nineteen hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 3,775 hospitalizations within the state, 3,083 have been on Oahu, 428 on Maui, 233 on the Big Island, 24 on Kauai, five on Lanai and two on Molokai.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 470 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 8.2%, state health officials said today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.