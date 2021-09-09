Gov. Ige says contractors, visitors to state facilities must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result

Gov. David Ige today issued an executive order requiring government contractors and visitors at state facilities to show proof they’ve been vaccinated or tested negative for COVID-19.

The order takes effect on Monday.

State contractors will be required to identify all employees who enter state facilities and attest to their vaccination status. For unvaccinated employees, contractors must provide weekly verification that they have undergone testing at least once or twice a week, as determined by the department of agency for which they work, and that the results were negative.

Contractors are also required to wear a mask at all times and physically distance while on state property.

The executive order also applies to visitors entering state facilities. Exempt from the requirement are people visiting beaches and other state properties outdoors; people under the age of 12, who are not yet eligible for the vaccines; and students attending Department of Education public and charter schools.

Inmates at state correctional facilities and patients at state hospitals, as well as residents of state housing projects, are also exempt, as are travelers entering airports and individuals making deliveries at a state facility who leave within 10 minutes.

Ige’s order says the requirements are necessary to ensure the “safety of the government workforce during this ongoing escalation in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths resulting from the delta variant is essential for continued operation and service to the public, and now requires additional protections to the State workforce and public by requiring contractors and visitors to provide their vaccination or testing status as a condition of entry onto state property and into state facilities.”

Last month, Ige issued an executive order requiring all government employees, including state and county workers, to be vaccinated or undergo regular COVID-19 testing.