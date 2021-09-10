Hawaii records 8 new coronavirus-related deaths, 747 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported eight new coronavirus-related deaths and 747 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 641 fatalities and 70,320 cases.

Six of the latest deaths were on Oahu, one was on Maui and one was a Hawaii resident who died out of state. No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 491 fatalities on Oahu, 77 on Maui, 63 on Hawaii island, four on Kauai, one on Molokai and five Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 656,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 40.7 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 456 new cases on Oahu, 100 on Maui, 140 on Hawaii island, 43 on Kauai, two on Molokai and six Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 49,172 on Oahu, 8,250 on Maui, 8,682 in Hawaii County, 1,681 on Kauai, 134 on Lanai and 168 on Molokai. There are also 2,233 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Wednesday.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 10,377 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 205.

By island, Oahu has 7,198 active cases, the Big Island has 1,541, Maui has 1,099, Kauai has 524, Lanai has five and Molokai has 10.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 1,914,345 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Thursday, up 3,281 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 64.9% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 73.1% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 3,805 have required hospitalizations, with 17 fewer hospitalizations reported today.

Nineteen hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 3,786 hospitalizations within the state, 3,083 have been on Oahu, 434 on Maui, 233 on the Big Island, 29 on Kauai, five on Lanai and two on Molokai.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 403 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 8.0%, state health officials said today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.