Man, 21, arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle, crashing in downtown Honolulu

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of auto theft this morning after allegedly stealing a vehicle and later colliding with a truck in downtown Honolulu.
The Honolulu Police Department said the suspect stole the vehicle around 7:30 a.m. today and tried to flee the scene after the collision, but the truck’s driver was able to detain the suspect until police arrived and arrested him just before 8 a.m.
No further information about the incident was available.
