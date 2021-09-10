comscore Man, 21, arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle, crashing in downtown Honolulu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 21, arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle, crashing in downtown Honolulu

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of auto theft this morning after allegedly stealing a vehicle and later colliding with a truck in downtown Honolulu.

The Honolulu Police Department said the suspect stole the vehicle around 7:30 a.m. today and tried to flee the scene after the collision, but the truck’s driver was able to detain the suspect until police arrived and arrested him just before 8 a.m.

No further information about the incident was available.

