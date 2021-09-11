Fire at three-story home in North Kona results in $765K loss

Hawaii island firefighters responded early this morning to a blaze at the Kahaluu Farm Lots in North Kona where a large three-story house was nearly destroyed.
Two people inside the home at the time the fire broke out managed to evacuate on their own, a battalion chief said.
The Hawaii County Fire Department estimated that the three-story house on Waiau Road was 80% to 90% engulfed in flames when they arrived.
The fire department said the house had a “high potential of collapse,” which limited their efforts to suppress the fire.
The alarm time was at 2:08 a.m., and the first unit arrived on scene at 2:16 a.m.
Three fire companies and a battalion chief worked to extinguish the blaze.
Firefighters brought the fire under control at 3:07 a.m. and it was extinguished by 4:05 a.m.
Fire investigators estimate the loss was $765,000 to the $900,000 home. The cause of the fire was not disclosed.
