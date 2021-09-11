Hawaii records 12 new coronavirus-related deaths, 836 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 12 new coronavirus-related deaths and 836 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 653 fatalities and 71,156 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 606 new cases on Oahu, 80 on Maui, 106 on Hawaii island, 32 on Kauai, two on Molokai, three on Lanai, and seven Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 49,778 on Oahu, 8,330 on Maui, 8,788 in Hawaii County, 1,713 on Kauai, 137 on Lanai and 170 on Molokai. There are also 2,240 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 10,218 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 159.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 1,914,345 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Friday, up 3,281 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 64.9% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 73.1% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 3,822 have required hospitalizations, with 17 new hospitalizations reported today.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 404 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday, with 84 in intensive care units and 71 on ventilators.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.