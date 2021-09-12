New drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opens Monday at Blaisdell Arena

A new COVID-19 drive-through testing site will open Monday at Blaisdell Arena, offering results of the Binax Now rapid antigen test in an hour or PCR nasal swab test results within 24 to 48 hours, city officials announced today.

The testing site will operate Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Registration online is required to book an appointment, which will be available in 5-minute increments. Registrants will receive a QR code that they should bring to their appointment, along with a valid ID. Insurance cards are not required, but can be used. Walk-ins will not be permitted at the testing site.

The City and County of Honolulu is offering the testing in partnership with Nomi Health.

“We recognize testing is a key component for our community and we are happy to be able to offer this new location for people,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi in a news release. “We appreciate the help and support from Nomi Health to make this site happen, especially so quickly. We want people to be able to get a test if needed, but I strongly urge people to get vaccinated instead of continually opting to take a test just to go to work or patronize businesses.”

NOMI Health is the official COVID-19 testing partner for BYU-Hawaii and has coordinated COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts across the country — completing 39,000 PCR tests for BYU-Hawaii and the Laie community. The company offers COVID-19 testing in the BYU-H parking lot six days a week.

The testing drive-through site will be available at the Blaisdell Arena in the parking area, with the entrance on Kapiolani Boulevard at the rear of the arena. Participants will drive under a tent, have their swab sample collected, and drive off at the Ward Avenue exit. The results will be texted to the cell phone provided upon registration, or those who chose the Binax Now rapid antigen can wait for results and speak to a clinician if they have any questions.

For more information call (808) 207-5459. To make an appointment at the Blaisdell Arena testing site visit https://testing.nomihealth.com/signup/hawaii/blaisdell.