Man, 52, critically injured after he is struck by SUV reversing out of stall in Keeaumoku area

A 52-year-old pedestrian was critically injured after an alleged drunken driver hit him in the Keeaumoku area early Sunday.

Honolulu police said a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox operated by a 27-year-old man reversed out of a marked stall and hit the pedestrian who was standing behind the vehicle. The pedestrian fell backward upon impact and sustained injuries to his head.

He was taken in critical condition to a hospital.

The Chevrolet driver was not injured and remained at the scene.

Police said responding officers observed the 27-year-old to have signs of impairment and arrested him on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant and first-degree negligent injury.

Police added that alcohol may also be a factor on the part of the pedestrian.

An investigation is underway.