Top News

Two female pedestrians struck by cars within minutes of one another in Kaimuki

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 pm

Two female pedestrians were struck by cars within minutes of one another in Kaimuki this morning, according to emergency officials.

At 7:20 a.m., Emergency Medical Services treated a 52-year-old woman at the corner of 6th and Harding avenues after she was struck by a car. She was taken to a hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Then, just five minutes later, EMS responded to a call for a 25-year-old woman just around the corner on Waialae Avenue who had also been struck by a car. She was also treated and taken to a hospital in serious, but stable condition.

This story will be updated when more details are available.

