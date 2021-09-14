Two female pedestrians struck by cars within minutes of one another in Kaimuki

Two female pedestrians were struck by cars within minutes of one another in Kaimuki this morning, according to emergency officials.

At 7:20 a.m., Emergency Medical Services treated a 52-year-old woman at the corner of 6th and Harding avenues after she was struck by a car. She was taken to a hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Then, just five minutes later, EMS responded to a call for a 25-year-old woman just around the corner on Waialae Avenue who had also been struck by a car. She was also treated and taken to a hospital in serious, but stable condition.

