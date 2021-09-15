comscore Flood advisory in effect for Oahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Flood advisory in effect for Oahu

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

  • NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

    Radar at 12:42 p.m. showed areas of moisture above Leeward Oahu.

A flood advisory is in effect for the island of Oahu through 3:15 p.m. today.

At 12:16 p.m. radar showed heavy rain over Leeward Oahu falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour, the National Weather Service said.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Waianae, Schofield Barracks, Waialua, Nanakuli, Wheeler Field, Haleiwa, Wahiawa, Kunia, Makakilo, Lualualei, Makaha, Maili, Makua Valley, Mokuleia, Dillingham Field, Kaena State Park and Koolina.

Visitors and residents are advised to not cross fast flowing or rising water in vehicles or on foot.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Judge rejects delay to defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump
Next Story
Biden announces Indo-Pacific alliance with United Kingdom and Australia

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up