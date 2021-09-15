Flood advisory in effect for Oahu

A flood advisory is in effect for the island of Oahu through 3:15 p.m. today.

At 12:16 p.m. radar showed heavy rain over Leeward Oahu falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour, the National Weather Service said.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Waianae, Schofield Barracks, Waialua, Nanakuli, Wheeler Field, Haleiwa, Wahiawa, Kunia, Makakilo, Lualualei, Makaha, Maili, Makua Valley, Mokuleia, Dillingham Field, Kaena State Park and Koolina.

Visitors and residents are advised to not cross fast flowing or rising water in vehicles or on foot.