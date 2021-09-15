Man lying on Keeaumoku Street in critical condition after being run over, dragged by car

A man in his 60s is in critical condition this morning after being run over and dragged by a vehicle, according to emergency responders.
Emergency Medical Services responded to a call at about 10 a.m. today for the area fronting 1628 Keeaumoku Street, an apartment complex in Makiki.
Paramedics administered life-saving treatment to the man who was apparently lying down in the middle of the street when he was run over and dragged by a vehicle.
The patient suffered from “multisystem trauma” and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police sent out a 10:38 a.m. alert that Keeamoku Street between Moku Place and Wilder Avenue has been closed, and are asking motorists to use alternate routes.
