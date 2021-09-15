Hundreds of volunteers continue search for missing 6-year-old Waimanalo girl, Isabella Kalua
By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:38 a.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A massive search is underway in Waimanalo for 6-year-old Ariel “Isabella” Kalua, who was last seen Sunday evening in her Waimanalo home. Volunteers drove Tuesday with a Honolulu Police Department flyer posted on the front window of their car at Waimanalo District Park.
A massive search is underway in Waimanalo for 6-year-old Ariel “Isabella” Kalua, who was last seen Sunday evening in her home. On the second day of the search, volunteers fanned out from Waimanalo District Park in hopes of finding her. Kalua’s biological mother, Melanie Joseph, left, was consoled Tuesday by her cousin Alena Kaeo.
Above, people gathered Tuesday for the search at the command center set up at Waimanalo District Park.
A flyer of Ariel “Isabella” Kalua was distributed at Waimanalo District Park.