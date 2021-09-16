7 treated after 3-car collision in Maili

Seven people, including one child, are in serious condition after a three-car collision in Maili today.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the collision took place around 1:50 p.m. in the area of the intersection of Farrington Highway and St. John’s Road.
EMS treated the patients, including one who refused transportation to a hospital.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.