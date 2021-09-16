comscore 7 treated after 3-car collision in Maili | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
7 treated after 3-car collision in Maili

Seven people, including one child, are in serious condition after a three-car collision in Maili today.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the collision took place around 1:50 p.m. in the area of the intersection of Farrington Highway and St. John’s Road.

EMS treated the patients, including one who refused transportation to a hospital.

