Honolulu police trying to interview relatives in missing Waimanalo girl case

The Honolulu Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division has conducted numerous interviews in the case of a 6-year-old Waimanalo girl, Isabella Kalua, missing since Sunday night.

HPD Homicide Lt. Deena Thoemmes, who oversees the Missing Persons Section, said: “At this time, foul play has not been ruled out.”

However, the case remains a missing persons case.

Despite the numerous interviews, “there are still individuals, to include acquaintances and family members, who have yet to come forward to be interviewed,” she said.

Thoemmes said she hopes this will change in the near future.

Kalua, who was a foster child in the home of Sonny and Lehua Kalua, was reportedly adopted by them within the last year, her biological family said.

The Department of Education said the child attended kindergarten last school year at Waimanalo Elementary School via distance learning.

“In June, her adoptive parents filed paperwork with the school to withdraw the child to home-school,” DOE said.

HPD and other agencies along with the community continue to search for Isabella, whose birth name was Ariel Sellers.

“The HPD is grateful to the community and city, state, federal and military agencies for their assistance and continued support in the search for Isabella,” Thoemmes said.