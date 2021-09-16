Search for missing snorkeler continues for third day at Molokini

The search for a missing snorkeler from a charter boat tour to Molokini Crater continues for a third day this morning.

Maui authorities are still searching for the 67-year-old woman from California who was first reported missing at 11:07 a.m. Tuesday from a chartered tour to Molokini Crater. Conditions at the time were reported as relatively calm, with good visibility.

Ocean Safety responded, and conducted a search around the crater by Air 1 helicopter as well as as by rescue boat, with emergency divers. The U.S. Coast Guard is also assisting with the search.

MFD said its personnel continued searching until darkness fell on Wednesday, as it did on Tuesday, while the Coast Guard continued the search through the night.

Search efforts will continue today, MFD said.