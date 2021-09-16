Weekly COVID-19 testing to be offered at Waianae District Park

Starting Sunday, weekly COVID-19 testing will be available at Waianae District Park as the City and County of Honolulu and the Honolulu Fire Department expand testing on the west side of Oahu.

Every Sunday until Oct. 31 the All-Hazards Incident Management Team will hold mass community testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Similar to the testing sites at Aloha Stadium and Ewa Mahiko District Park, the Waianae District Park testing site will be drive-thru and open to the public. Appointments are not required, but HFD encourages interested individuals to pre-register online. There will also be a QR code at the site for registration.

HFD will be providing polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests for COVID-19. Test results will be available in 2-3 days.

City agencies and the Hawaii Air National Guard are providing logistical support for the testing events.