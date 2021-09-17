Hawaii vaccination verification app logs more than 100K uploads

State officials said there have now been more than 100,000 successful uploads of COVID-19 vaccination verifications to the Hawaii SMART Health Card application since it was launched last Friday.

From 2 a.m. last Friday to 2 p.m. on Thursday, officials from the state Office of Enterprise Technology Services said there were 101,199 successful uploads, which represent about 75% of all attempts to create a Hawaii SMART Health Card, which was expected. On its first day last Friday, the state tracked nearly 20,000 uploads.

The SMART Health card is available at travel.hawaii.gov, the same site travelers use for the Hawaii Safe Travels program.

“I am pleased with the amount of participation the Hawaii SMART Health Card has received since the program launched last week,” said Douglas Murdock, chief information officer, Office of Enterprise Technology Services, in a news release.

Both Honolulu and Maui counties accept the Hawaii SMART Health Card’s QR codes as proof of vaccination.

Obtaining a Hawaii SMART Health card is voluntary. Individuals may also show their original card or a digital photo of it as proof of vaccination.

Some reasons why individuals may have failed to generate SMART Health Cards have to do with the accuracy of data entered by the individual and provider into the state database. Human entry of variations of names could be — in some cases — the reason for verification failure.

Also, individuals who received vaccinations from entities that do not submit data into the state database — such as federal vaccination programs — will not be able to obtain a Hawaii SMART Health Card.

Those entities include the Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs, select federal agencies and some pharmacies that provided vaccines to nursing homes under the long-term care facility program.

The Office of Enterprise Technology Services provided the following tips:

>> Make sure the name used in your Safe Travels profile is the same as what’s entered in the database. The name in the database comes from the electronic file submitted by the provider administering the shot. So, it is the name you gave the nurse or doctor at the time of the shot. For people who made online appointments, please check the name you entered to make your appointment.

>> Check variations of your name. For example: Doug versus Douglas, Jones- Smith versus Jones Smith.

>> Check your vaccine lot numbers and make sure they are accurate. For example, that 0 is truly 0 and not the letter “O,” and 1 is truly 1 and not the letter “l.”

>> Check your date of birth and dates of inoculation, and that you entered them accurately.

>> If you are experiencing issues with completing the application process while using your mobile device, try using your laptop or computer.

Developers are continuously working to improve the application and its features, officials said. Updates will be posted at hawaiicovid19.com/smart-health-card.