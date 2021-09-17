comscore Naked, knife-wielding man in Kapaa arrested for terroristic threatening | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Naked, knife-wielding man in Kapaa arrested for terroristic threatening

  By Star-Advertiser staff
  Today

A 54-year-old Kapaa man was arrested this morning for allegedly walking around a Kapaa neighborhood naked, with a knife in each hand and threatening to kill people if they left their homes.

At around 8:30 a.m. the Kauai Police Department responded to several phone calls about the man, who was walking along Iiwi, Pelehu and Nunu roads in the vicinity of Kapaa Elementary School. He was reportedly “yelling for people to stay inside their homes or he would start killing them.”

Officers arrived on the scene and were able to arrest the suspect without incident. They recovered a 9.5-inch machete and a hunting style knife of the same size.

The suspect was evaluated at Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital and then transported to KPD Cell Block. He was charged with terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct and indecent exposure.

His bail has been set at $2,000.

