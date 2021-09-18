7 injured after large banyan tree branch falls in Waikiki

Seven people were injured at the Hilton Hawaiian Village this afternoon after a large branch from a banyan tree fell on them.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the incident at at around 12:15 p.m. Those who were injured suffered multiple abrasions and injuries, including serious head injuries, EMS reported.

Four of the patients were treated and transported to a trauma hospital, and three others were evaluated at the scene but refused transportation.

All the patients are adults, and all those who were transported were in serious condition. Two of the patients who were transported are in their 20s, and another is 50 years old. The fourth adult’s age was not provided.

Two of the three patients who refused transportation were in their 50s, and the other is 23 years old.