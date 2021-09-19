comscore Las Vegas Advisor: Work on new Durango Station moves forward in Las Vegas | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Las Vegas Advisor | Travel

Las Vegas Advisor: Work on new Durango Station moves forward in Las Vegas

  • By Anthony Curtis
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Station Casinos is finally moving ahead with plans to build Durango Station, a 200-room hotel-­casino on South Durango Drive on the southwest side of Las Vegas. Read more

Previous Story
Las Vegas Advisor: Main Street Station reopens in downtown Las Vegas

Scroll Up