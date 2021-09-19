Las Vegas Advisor: Work on new Durango Station moves forward in Las Vegas

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Station Casinos is finally moving ahead with plans to build Durango Station, a 200-room hotel-­casino on South Durango Drive on the southwest side of Las Vegas. Read more

Station Casinos is finally moving ahead with plans to build Durango Station, a 200-room hotel-­casino on South Durango Drive on the southwest side of Las Vegas.

Station has owned the ­71-acre parcel since 2000 and the project has been on and off ever since.

The casino will be 100,000 square feet with 2,000 slot machines, 40 table games and a sports book. Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2022, with completion expected in 2024.

Shooting memorial: MGM Resorts International is donating two acres of the Las Vegas Village fairground for a permanent memorial of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. No designs have been approved yet, but a sign will soon be installed at the site announcing the future memorial.

Raiders fever: Las Vegas has gone slightly mad with Raiders fever, evidenced by a black eye patch embroidered with the team logo worn currently by the Sphinx replica that fronts the Luxor hotel. Aria pastry chefs have created life-size sculptures of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and tight end Darren Waller, along with a miniature of Allegiant Stadium all made of chocolate and on display in the Patisserie. More is sure to come.

Big hit: The Buffalos keep running. A player hit for just over $1 million last week on a Buffalo Grand slot machine at the Cannery, a local casino located on the far north side of town.

Question: The Circa sports book made big prize-money guarantees for its Millions and Survivor football contests. Did they get enough players to cover it?

Answer: They needed 4,000 entries for Millions and got 4,087 to cover that one, but needed 6,000 for Survivor and got only 4,080. Hence, the Survivor contest has excess prize money of $1.9 million. The imbalance is called an “equity overlay,” which is desirable for contest players.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.