Hawaii reports 431 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 75,911

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 431 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 75,911 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 714.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 542 fatalities on Oahu, 82 on Maui, 76 on Hawaii island, eight on Kauai, one on Molokai, and five Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is about 674,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 42 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 290 new cases on Oahu, 59 on Hawaii island, 38 on Maui, 32 on Kauai, and 12 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Saturday.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 52,936 on Oahu, 9,511 on Hawaii island, 8,750 on Maui, 2,029 on Kauai, 202 on Molokai, and 139 on Lanai. There are also 2,344 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 7,431 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 294.

By island, Oahu has 5,076 known active cases, the Big Island has 1,139, Maui has 689, Kauai has 485, Molokai has 37, and Lanai has five.

The state’s 7-day average testing positivity rate is 5.9%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 1,964,976 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of today, up 9,451 from Friday. Health officials say that 66.5% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 75% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,068 have required hospitalizations, with 32 new hospitalizations reported today.

Nineteen hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 4,049 hospitalizations within the state, 3,271 have been on Oahu, 456 on Maui, 278 on the Big Island, 36 on Kauai, five on Lanai and three on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 324 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday, with 79 in intensive care units and 67 on ventilators.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.