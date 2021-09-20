Honolulu police suspend search for missing 6-year-old Isabella Kalua

The Honolulu Police Department today suspended its search for missing 6-year-old Isabella Kalua.

Department spokeswoman Michelle Yu said an investigation into the disappearance of the Waimanalo girl remains active and detectives will continue to follow up on leads.

Yu said anyone with information on this case should contact HPD or Crime Stoppers at 955-8300.

The public may also send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

Police said Kalua was last seen asleep in her room at her Puha Street address in Waimanalo on Sunday, Sept. 12, at about 9 p.m.

Isabella’s adoptive parents, Isaac K. “Sonny” Kalua III and his wife, Lehua, said they think Isabella may have been abducted or simply wandered off, according to a family spokesman William Harrison, who has said police were immediately called at 6 a.m. Monday when the couple awoke to find her gone. They also allowed police to search the house.

Harrison, a criminal defense attorney, has said the child has a history of going outside at night to sleep in the yard and that electronic locks on the house confirm when she left the home. He said he is acting as a counselor and advised them not to search for Isabella, speak to the media or engage social media because they were getting death threats and didn’t want their words to get twisted.

Meanwhile, her biological family has been organizing search efforts since the girl, named at Ariel Sellers at birth, disappeared from the home of her adoptive family. Hundreds of volunteers have looked for the girl in coordination with the Honolulu Police and Fire departments and multiple state and federal partners.