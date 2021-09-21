2 more winners announced in Vax Da Max vaccination contest

Two more people have won prize money in the #HIGotVaccinated’s Vax Da Max milestone contest after getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Conall Ravenscraft, a Kealakekua resident, won a $500 McDonald’s of Hawaii prize pack after being selected as the 2,000th contestant in the contest after getting vaccinated.

David Lum, McDonald’s of Hawaii owner on Hawaii island, awarded Ravenscraft $400 in Arch Cards and 100,000 MyMcDonald’s rewards point, a loyalty program on the McDonald’s app.

Ravenscraft works at the National Park Service in Puuhonua o Honaunau, where he is often in contact with large numbers of visitors. He got vaccinated to continue working and to keep his family and community safe.

“There’s a lot to consider,” Ravenscraft said in a statement. “Think about your family, community, as well as your own health and lifestyle. Think about what you see and hear and make an informed decision.”

Starr Flores of Honolulu was contestant number 1,500 in the contest and won a $125 prize pack from Papa John’s Pizza.

“It was a good friend that helped give me a gentle push to overcome my fear of needles,” she said in a statement.”Iʻm so glad he did because it was much less scary to face the needle versus having to face COVID-19.”

Those who wish to enter or learn more information about the Vax Da Max contest can visit www.higotvaccinated.com/vaxdamax.