Man, 31, arrested after Waikiki convenience store robbery

Honolulu police arrested a 31-year-old man after he allegedly robbed a convenience store in Waikiki Monday.

Police said a man entered the store just after 10:05 a.m. He allegedly took merchandise and threatened employees with a knife before he fled the establishment.

No injuries were reported. Police did not disclose the name of the store.

That afternoon, officers located the suspect in Waikiki and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree robbery.