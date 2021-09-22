Woman critically injured in pedestrian accident with city bus in Liliha

A pedestrian sustained critical injuries after she was hit and pinned underneath a city bus in Liliha this morning.
Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the area of Liliha and Ihe streets at 6 a.m. where they treated the pedestrian, a woman described to be in her mid-50s to 60s.
She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police shut down Liliha Street in both directions between Judd Street and Kunawai Lane to investigate.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.