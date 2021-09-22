comscore Woman critically injured in pedestrian accident with city bus in Liliha | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Woman critically injured in pedestrian accident with city bus in Liliha

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

A pedestrian sustained critical injuries after she was hit and pinned underneath a city bus in Liliha this morning.

Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the area of Liliha and Ihe streets at 6 a.m. where they treated the pedestrian, a woman described to be in her mid-50s to 60s.

She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police shut down Liliha Street in both directions between Judd Street and Kunawai Lane to investigate.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

