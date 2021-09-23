Hawaii officials seek workers statewide for Safe Travels program

The state is seeking to hire 100 people to help verify Safe Travels program documents at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Oahu, the Hilo and Kona International Airports on Hawaii island, Kahului Airport on Maui, and Lihue Airport on Kauai.

The Safe Travels program requires unvaccinated travelers to present a negative COVID-19 test within 72-hours before their flight. Those who are vaccinated must upload their vaccination card to the program’s website.

From now through December 25, airport screening employees will recieve a bonus of $300 to $400 monthly. The bonus applies to current workers as well as those who newly hired.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma.

The state has contracted with Roberts Hawaii to conduct the Safe Travels program, which could be renewed as needed.

Those interested can apply at robertshawaii.com or call 539-9414.