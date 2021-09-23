More than bruised, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered fractured ribs

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. >> Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play in the team’s Week 3 game at the Las Vegas Raiders, Dolphins coach Brian Flores announced Wednesday.
After initial reports indicated Tagovailoa had bruised ribs following a hit from Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa that knocked him out of Sunday’s 35-0 loss to the Bills, Flores said fractured ribs were discovered on Tagovailoa after further tests.
The Dolphins will go with backup Jacoby Brissett this Sunday in Las Vegas after Brissett finished the loss to Buffalo following Tagovailoa’s exit to conclude the second drive.
“He’s in a lot of pain, so he’ll be out this week,” Flores said of Tagovailoa. “Jacoby will start. We’re just going to take it week-to-week, really, let’s call it day-to-day and week-to-week, but he’ll be out this week.
“Look, this is a tough kid. He wants to play. He’s actually trying to play and we’re just going to save him from himself a little bit on this and hold him out this week and then take it week-to-week from there.”
Flores was noncommittal on Wednesday about whether Tagovailoa will be placed on injured reserve, which would sideline him for a minimum of three weeks. According to mayoclinic.org, broken ribs can take one to two months to heal.
“He wants to play and I think he would try to play, but we’ve just got to see how he responds over the next days,” Flores said. “That’s not something that we’re really thinking about right now, but we got to see how this trends over the course of the week.”
Tagovailoa was driven to the ground Sunday on a hit as he threw an incomplete pass on a fourth-down play. He also took two earlier sacks on Miami’s opening drive.
“He’s in good spirits,” Flores said. “This is a tough kid. He’s doing everything he can to get back as quickly as a he can right now. He’s getting better. He wants to be out there, wants to be with his teammates and I think this is the right move for him from a health standpoint.”
