Hawaii health officials issue guidelines on Pfizer boosters, but say 1st and 2nd doses remain top priority

Thousands of Hawaii residents who were fully vaccinated against with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are now eligible for booster shots, but the state Department of Health is urging that priority be given to those who still haven’t gotten their first or second doses of a vaccine.

State health officials also recommend that priority for booster shots be given to individuals 65 and older and those ages 50 to 64 who have underlying medical conditions that make them particularly susceptible to severe illness and hospitalization from COVID-19.

Other segments of the population are also eligible for the booster shots, but the Department of Health says providers should only consider administering doses to those groups if there is enough supply.

“As the science and the virus evolves, DOH will continue to make evidence-based decisions to ensure those at highest risk for severe illness have access to vaccines,” said Director of Health Dr. Elizabeth Char in a news release today. “We will have enough booster shots for everyone, but please allow those at highest risk for severe illness to receive their shots first. DOH’s first priority will remain encouraging unvaccinated Hawaii residents to complete their primary vaccine series.”

Health officials said other groups eligible to receive booster shots, based on individual benefits and risks, include:

>> Individuals ages 18-49 with underlying medical conditions.

>> Individuals ages 18-64 and at high risk for occupational or institutional exposure, such as health care workers and teacher.

Booster shots have only been approved for individuals who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Federal agencies are expected to review an extra dose of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines in the coming weeks.

The Health Department stressed that giving a Pfizer booster to someone who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines is not authorized nor recommended.

“Individuals are still considered fully vaccinated 14 days after their second dose. Booster doses provide additional protection, but the primary two-dose series continues to protect vaccinated individuals against severe illness, hospitalization and death,” according to the Department of Health.”

Anyone who received Pfizer vaccines, and are unsure if they qualify for a booster should check with their health care provider.