Honolulu firefighters battle wildland fire in Kapolei

The Honolulu Fire Department says it has mostly contained a four-acre wildfire in Kapolei this afternoon.

Around 2:25 p.m. today the Honolulu Fire Department received a call about the fire at 92-683 Malahuna Loop in Kapolei. The caller described seeing smoke and flames, although they did not report any structures had caught on fire.

HFD arrived about five minutes later and started fighting the fire to prevent it from reaching residential homes in Honokai Hale.

The estimated four-acre fire was 90% contained before 3:30 p.m. No injuries were reported, no homes were damaged and no evacuations were necessary, HFD reported.