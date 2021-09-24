Honolulu police arrest Aina Haina bank robbery suspect

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a first-degree robbery case at a bank in Aina Haina last week.

A 30-year-old man allegedly walked into a Territorial Savings Bank branch on Sept. 15 at around 1:35 p.m. and passed a note to teller that said he was in possession of pipe bombs, although none were seen at the time.

The suspect fled the scene after the teller handed him cash.

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department announced that the suspect was arrested on around 11 p.m. Thursday.