Hawaii records 10 new coronavirus-related deaths, 372 additional infections

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 10 new coronavirus-related deaths and 372 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 757 fatalities and 78,149 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 573 fatalities on Oahu, 84 on Maui, 86 on Hawaii island, eight on Kauai, one on Molokai and five Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 687,000 and the nationwide infection tally is nearly 43 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 240 new cases on Oahu, 40 on Maui, 54 on Hawaii island, 32 on Kauai, one on Molokai and five Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 54,379 on Oahu, 8,983 on Maui, 9,857 in Hawaii County, 2,182 on Kauai, 139 on Lanai and 218 on Molokai. There are also 2,391 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 6,018 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased by 351 today.

By island, Oahu has 4,119 active cases, the Big Island has 921, Maui has 527, Kauai has 409, Lanai has two and Molokai has 40.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 1,984,074 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Friday, up 4,540 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 67% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 75% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,229 have required hospitalizations, with 15 new hospitalizations reported today.

Twenty hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 4,209 hospitalizations within the state, 3,379 have been on Oahu, 467 on Maui, 314 on the Big Island, 41 on Kauai, five on Lanai and three on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 265 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday, with 62 in intensive care units and 47 on ventilators.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 247 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 5%, state health officials said today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.