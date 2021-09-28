Hawaii Pacific Health offering COVID-19 booster shots, opening new vaccine clinic

Hawaii Pacific Health is offering booster COVID-19 doses to those eligible and is also opening a new vaccine clinic near Straub Medical Center next month to meet the increased demand for vaccines from the community.

The new clinic near Straub at 777 S. Hotel St. opens on Oct. 1 and will be by appointment only, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays to Fridays.

Hawaii Pacific Health’s on-site clinics at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children and Wilcox Medical Center and mobile clinics, meanwhile, are offering booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine to qualifying individuals by appointment only.

As recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, individuals ages 65 and older and those ages 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions should receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot no sooner than six months after completing their initial series.

As supply allows, HPH said additional recommended populations, including individuals ages 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions, and individuals ages 18 to 64 at high risk for occupational or institutional exposure, may receive the Pfizer booster shot no sooner than six months after completing their initial series.

“While the CDC authorized the Pfizer booster shots for qualifying individuals late last week, the focus of our efforts continues to be on getting the unvaccinated to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Melinda Ashton, executive vice president and chief quality officer of HPH in a news release. “Hawaii Pacific Health is following the prioritization guidelines issued by the Hawaii Department of Health in providing Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to those who are eligible.”

Oahu mobile vaccine clinics will be available this week at Ocean Pointe Community Center, Cycle City, Ala Moana Center, Ewa Beach City Mill, Aloha Stadium and American Savings Bank at Aala Park.

On Kauai, Wilcox Health’s mobile vaccine clinics continue this week at Kapaa, Hanapepe, and Hanalei.

Appointments are encouraged for the mobile clinics, but walk-ins are also accepted.

To schedule an appointment for a mobile clinic, visit HawaiiPacificHealth.org/COVIDVaxSquad.