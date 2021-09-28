Queen’s Health Systems offering COVID-19 booster doses at vaccination clinics

The Queen’s Health Systems is now offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster doses to eligible populations at its two clinics at Blaisdell Center and The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu.

The booster doses became available Friday to the following groups who received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine series at least six months ago:

>> Individuals 65 years or older or long-term health care residents.

>> Individuals ages 18 to 64 years with underlying medical conditions that include, but are not limited to cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic lung disease, substance use disorders, dementia, diabetes, heart conditions, liver disease, obesity, sickle cell disease, former or current smokers (including vaping), and stroke victims. A full list is available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

>> Individuals ages 18 to 64 who are at increased risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional setting. This includes health care workers, and frontline employees such as grocery store workers and teachers.

Individuals will be asked to attest to the condition or situation which makes them eligible for a booster dose. No documentation is needed.

Queen’s is also administering third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine at its vaccination clinics to immunocompromised individuals. Those who qualify will be asked to attest to the condition they have making them eligible for a third vaccine doses.

The COVID-19 19 vaccines are also available at Queen’s mobile clinics, and at Molokai General Hospital and Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital.

To date, Queen’s has administered more than 293,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Statewide, more than 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Hawaii — 2,000,996 as of today, according to the state Health Department’s data dashboard. The total includes 17,475 third doses, which are included in the total count.

Appointments are available by calling 691-2222 or by visiting covid.queens.org/vaccine.