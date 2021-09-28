Washington State football player, Brandon Gray, stable after being shot

SPOKANE, Wash. >> A Washington State wide receiver was in stable condition in a hospital Monday after being shot during the weekend, coach Nick Rolovich said, although he did not have other details about the player’s status.
Rolovich said he was awakened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday with news that 22-year-old Brandon Gray, a junior from Detroit, had been wounded near the campus in Pullman, Wash., while most of the team was on the road preparing to play at Utah later in the day. Gray has played sparingly and did not travel to Utah with the team.
“These are not the phone calls you want to get,” Rolovich said. “It was a long night.”
Police in Pullman were responding to a noise complaint early Saturday when they heard gunshots one street over and just blocks from the Washington State campus, according to court documents.
Officers found 23-year-old Liban Barre of Kent, Wash., on the ground with gunshot wounds. Standing over him was George M. Harris III, who told officers a pistol lying on the ground next to Barre was his, according to police reports.
Both men were taken to Pullman Regional Hospital, where Barre died. Gray was later flown to Providence Sacred Heart in Spokane.
Harris, 23, remains jailed on suspicion of second-degree assault. He made an initial court appearance in Whitman County on Monday and bond was set at $10,000.
Also on early Sunday, Utah cornerback Aaron Lowe was shot and killed at a house party in Salt Lake City, a few hours after the game.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.